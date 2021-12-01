Nearly two years into the pandemic – and as the omicron variant fuels fears of a fourth wave – the government once again finds itself at odds with public health advisers. Just hours after Dr Jenny Harries urged people to reduce their social contacts in the run-up to Christmas, Boris Johnson told the public to behave as normal, sparking concerns over mixed messaging from leaders. The PM has set himself a target of offering all adults a booster jab by the end of January. Elsewhere, Priti Patel has been told her Channel “push back” plans are unlawful, the head of MI6 has warned that China is now at the top of the UK’s threat list and Liz Truss has said Vladimir Putin would be unwise to invade Ukraine.

Inside the bubble

Our political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today: