Covid has completely changed my approach to parenting a poorly child

And so plan B is no more. Down with infections; up with the economy. Masks off; party on!

Who can doubt it is mere coincidence that the easing of restrictions should come at just the moment when the prime minister’s position seems in most peril? And let’s be honest, nobody would wish preventative measures against Covid to be in place any longer than necessary.

But while overall rates of infection have fallen noticeably in the last week or so, there has been a resurgence in case numbers among under-18s in recent days, and particularly among the youngest children. It means that the Covid quandary for parents is far from over.