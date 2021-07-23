Inside Politics: Covid isolation exemption for key workers and police have ‘no confidence’ in Patel

MPs are heading back to their constituencies for a well-earned rest as parliament breaks up for summer recess. What could possibly go wrong while they’re away? The government has announced a list of key workers who will be exempt from self-isolation, amid warnings from business leaders that the economy could grind to a halt. Elsewhere, Priti Patel has lost the confidence of rank-and-file police officers and a Labour MP has been thrown out of the Commons for calling Boris Johnson a liar.

