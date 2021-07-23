Inside Politics: Covid isolation exemption for key workers and police have ‘no confidence’ in Patel
Supermarket depot workers included on list and policing body removes support for home secretary amid pay row, writes Matt Mathers
MPs are heading back to their constituencies for a well-earned rest as parliament breaks up for summer recess. What could possibly go wrong while they’re away? The government has announced a list of key workers who will be exempt from self-isolation, amid warnings from business leaders that the economy could grind to a halt. Elsewhere, Priti Patel has lost the confidence of rank-and-file police officers and a Labour MP has been thrown out of the Commons for calling Boris Johnson a liar.
PS – ‘The View from Westminster’ newsletter from John Rentoul offers his unique end-of-play analysis at 6pm each weekday. Sign up here.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies