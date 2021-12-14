Against a backdrop of surging omicron infections and multiple reports of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street last Christmas, Boris Johnson could later today face the biggest rebellion of his premiership so far as he tries to get new Covid laws through the Commons. With his authority already badly damaged, the prime minister will, embarrassingly, be forced to rely on Labour votes to pass Plan B restrictions as scores of his own mutinous MPs – several of them reportedly junior members of the government – prepare to vote against in their droves, citing concerns about civil liberties, with many Tories particularly angry about vaccine passes. Meanwhile, hours-long queues formed at vaccine centres yesterday as Britons answered the call to get boosted in the race to beat omicron, with experts estimating that infections of the more transmissible strain were at a staggering 200,000. Elsewhere, the PM insists that he broke no rules during a Christmas quiz last year and Dominic Rabb, the justice secretary, is planning a shake up of the Human Rights Act to make it easier for the UK to deport asylum seekers.

