Covid news – live: Mainland China detects its first omicron case as UK estimates Covid tally to be 200,000
California brings back statewide indoor mask mandate
As omicron spreads to more countries, Mainland China, where the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first detected, has also found its first case of the new variant.
Omicron has made its presence in over 60 countries now since its discovery in South Africa in November.
On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has estimated daily Covid omicron infections to be around 200,000, with the variant expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.
Meanwhile, NHS England has announced that it will return to its highest level of emergency preparedness: level four national incident.
The move means that the NHS response to omicron will be coordinated as a national effort rather than led by individual trusts.
UK businesses fear omicron impact
UK businesses have warned that the "tidal wave" of omicron Covid cases spreading across the country will derail their recovery and worsen an acute shortage of labour, writes Ben Chapman.
Boris Johnson has ordered people in England to work from home wherever possible in an attempt to slow the rapid spread of the new variant, with around 200,000 people now thought to be being infected with it each day.
The latest guidance does little to help large swathes of the economy, including the manufacturing and hospitality industries which fear that hundreds of thousands of workers may soon need to self-isolate.
Full story here:
UK businesses fear omicron will worsen staff shortages and derail recovery
Call for reintroduction of Statutory Sick Pay from day one as case numbers surge
US air force discharges 27 service members for refusing Covid vaccine
The US Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, the Pentagon said on Monday.
Officials believe these airmen are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the mandate to get the shots.
The Air Force gave its forces until November 2 to get the vaccine, and thousands have either refused or sought an exemption.
Here's the full story:
Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine
ICYMI: Omicron infections hit 200,000 a day as world’s first death due to new variant is confirmed
Omicron infections in the UK hit an estimated 200,000 a day on Monday and the super-contagious variant will become the dominant strain of coronavirus in London within days, it has been revealed.
The dramatic figures came as the first UK death of a patient infected with the new variant was recorded. With omicron infection numbers believed to double every two or three days, they set the scene - if accurate - for daily infections to reach a record 1 million or more by the start of next week.
The Independent's Political Editor Andrew Woodcock has more on this:
Omicron infections hit 200,000 a day as UK kicks off massive booster vaccine drive
Cases of new variant expected to ‘dramatically increase’ in coming days, says Sajid Javid
Mainland China detects first case of omicron
Mainland China reported its first case of the omicron Covid variant late on Monday in the city of Tianjin, just 130 kilometres from from the capital Beijing.
The omicron case was detected in an overseas traveller, who showed no symptoms but tested positive on Thursday, according to Tianjin’s local health commission.
It was confirmed as a case of the omicron variant after the Chinese Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed the results of genome sequencing.
The patient is in isolated treatment at a hospital, the commission said.
Chinese authorities said they have “zero tolerance” strategy for Covid-19 and the country has been able to keep the pandemic under control since closing off the city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak, in January of 2020.
However, the new variant has raised concerns again, especially with the upcoming winter olympics scheduled to be held in Beijing in February 2022.
Good Morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the latest developments on the Covid-19 pandemic and the new omicron variant for Tuesday 14 December.
