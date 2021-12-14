✕ Close California brings back statewide indoor mask mandate

As omicron spreads to more countries, Mainland China, where the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first detected, has also found its first case of the new variant.

Omicron has made its presence in over 60 countries now since its discovery in South Africa in November.

On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has estimated daily Covid omicron infections to be around 200,000, with the variant expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, NHS England has announced that it will return to its highest level of emergency preparedness: level four national incident.

The move means that the NHS response to omicron will be coordinated as a national effort rather than led by individual trusts.