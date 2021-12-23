Omicron appears to cause less severe illness than Delta, according to early studies, in some much-needed good news on Covid before Christmas. But we are nowhere near out of the woods yet: experts are warning that sky-high cases could cancel out any benefit from milder sickness, with fears that hospitals may still fill up if the virus goes unchecked. Elsewhere, Britons are being warned of further energy bill hikes and Jacob Rees-Mogg has been cleared of any wrongdoing following a probe into cheap loans.

