Covid pandemic ‘may have changed people’s personalities’
The oldest group of adults studied showed no statistically significant changes in their personality traits
The Covid-19 pandemic could have altered people’s personalities, new research has revealed.
The changes found were equivalent to how someone’s personality would normally change over a decade.
Previous studies have, in general, found no association between stressful events which affect a large number of people - such as earthquakes and hurricanes - and personality change.
