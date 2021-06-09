Covid pandemic workplace transformation ‘as significant as in agricultural revolution’

The coronavirus pandemic is helping to accelerate a change in people's work patterns which is as revolutionary as the development of agriculture several millennia ago, an expert has suggested.

James Suzman, an anthropologist who wrote a book on the history of work, said the spread of digital technology had transformed the workplace in a way comparable to the industrial revolution.

He added that the link between work and offices had been broken during lockdown, which has opened up opportunities to change the way companies and employees conduct their business.