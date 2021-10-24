Primary school pupils ‘more than three months behind with reading after pandemic’

Most schools have said that primary pupils are three or more months behind with reading after the pandemic, a new poll has found.

Forty-two per cent of schools estimated literacy levels for over half of students had been negatively impacted by the pandemic - which kept pupils at home during lockdowns and periods of self-isolation.

Out of the 178 who had assessed reading levels this academic year, 48 per cent said they thought Key Stage 1 pupils - five to seven years old - were three to six months behind in reading.