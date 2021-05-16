‘None of us are safe until all of us are safe’, report on global Covid vaccination says

A

new report has said “none of us are safe until all of us are safe” as it put forward recommendations to get the whole world vaccinated against coronavirus as quickly as possible.

The Global Health Security Consortium - which includes the Tony Blair Institute and Oxford University researchers - have said a “strategic focus and plan” is needed to achieve global vaccination this year.

The report called for wealthy countries to keep incentivising vaccine production after most of their population has received jabs and ensuring vaccines can reach those that need them.