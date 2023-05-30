I came to art like a hungry boy to a banquet. Over the course of my 30-year career, I’ve explored its delights and depths, from landscape, still life and the nude, to abstraction, religious painting and portraiture. The result is an oeuvre of over 400 paintings and drawings – a selection of which has now been organised into my book, Divining the Human.

Portraiture has always been central to my work – the narrative thread that weaves all its different parts together. I’m especially fascinated by the challenge of painting an actor in character and capturing the drama of their imagined, psychological state.

In 2016, Kenneth Branagh invited me to portray the leading actors in his season of plays at the Garrick Theatre, giving me exclusive backstage access.