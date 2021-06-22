Shedding a Skin’s Amanda Wilkin: ‘I worry we’ve been painted as this “woke” sector’

The Soho Theatre is abuzz. It’s 15 months since the cutting-edge London venue has put on a play but now there’s a giddiness in the air. The dress rehearsal of the drama that’s reopening the playhouse this summer is about to begin. The tech team fan themselves in the heat. I hear a staff member whisper: “At last, we’ve got a play on.” The lights go down. The room falls quiet. And inside a neon-green strip, standing centre-stage, daring you to look away, is Amanda Wilkin.

Television audiences might recognise Wilkin from her recent role as Leanne, a member of the bereavement group in ITV comedy-drama Finding Alice from earlier this year, but her real home is on stage: she toured Hamlet to 188 countries with Shakespeare’s Globe between 2014 and 2016, and played Alphonso Lanier in the triple Olivier-winning show Emilia by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm.

This is her first major production as a playwright, but she already counts Phoebe Waller-Bridge among her fans. “I was not prepared to be kidnapped by a play and a voice so completely,” the Fleabag creator has said.