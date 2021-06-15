Trevor Nunn on Happy Days: ‘I can vouch for Beckett’s “funny bones”’

At a time when we are yearning for the dawn to arrive, marking the end of a long and very dark night, we may well find that most of our soon-to-be reopening theatres will be treating us to a diet of carefree, frivolous comedies – keeping seriousness at the furthest possible distance. That would be entirely understandable, but we all know that strict diets can give us too much of the same thing, and that variety has always been the spice of theatrical life.

It’s quite likely that William Shakespeare wrote Romeo and Juliet to open as theatres came back to life after the plague had closed down London for a year… a play without exactly a happy ending.

The play I am about to open, at the Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, is called Happy Days. To anybody who doesn’t know this play, it must seem to have the perfect title for this hopeful moment. But of course in the titles of many of the plays of Samuel Beckett, there is a degree of irony. A frivolous comedy it’s not.