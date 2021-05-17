The art world is full of middle class people and nepotism – that wasn’t my background

C

oming back to London’s Whitechapel Gallery for my own show is a bit surreal. I think my 19-year-old self would be gobsmacked. I’d been part of the gallery’s youth collective, Duchamp & Sons, in 2014, for Bart Lodewijks’s White Li(n)es project – a series of chalk drawings. Now, I’m exhibiting two of my own films: Dear Babylon (2019) and Fire in my Belly (2021), a new Whitechapel Gallery commission, in collaboration with the same gallery’s youth group. Both films look at a sense of belonging, urbanism, gentrification, power, and resilience.

We worked together for over six months to make Fire in my Belly, exploring issues of place, belonging, and displacement through workshops and field trips to East London.

There are a plethora of scenes that reveal what community means to us. We pay homage to the activist Claudia Jones at Highgate Cemetery – where she is buried ­– and I talk to Farouk Agoro, an architect who designed the colourful mural on Brixton Road Bridge, in order to look at how overlooked migrant legacies can be preserved. Through all these voices I try to reveal the dreams, anxieties, and activism of young Londoners.