Bach & Sons review, Bridge Theatre: Simon Russell Beale was born to play the great composer
Nina Raine’s new play, premiered now in a production by Nicholas Hytner, is typically sly, in the know and phenomenally eloquent
In the heyday of the studio system, Hollywood knew no shame when it came to biopics about great composers. They sure knew what they wanted back then. Uplift, mostly, with a composer who conformed to a romantic ideal – pounding and riffling up and down the ivories with a strong suggestion that consumption might be in the offing. Or suicide.
Now imagine trying to pitch a biopic about Johann Sebastian Bach (d 1750). Though often considered the greatest composer of all time, he was a back-to-the-future boy with a missionary zest for musical counterpoint. He wrote for the glory of God not of himself. How unromantic.
