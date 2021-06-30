In the heyday of the studio system, Hollywood knew no shame when it came to biopics about great composers. They sure knew what they wanted back then. Uplift, mostly, with a composer who conformed to a romantic ideal – pounding and riffling up and down the ivories with a strong suggestion that consumption might be in the offing. Or suicide.

Now imagine trying to pitch a biopic about Johann Sebastian Bach (d 1750). Though often considered the greatest composer of all time, he was a back-to-the-future boy with a missionary zest for musical counterpoint. He wrote for the glory of God not of himself. How unromantic.