In 1968, my late mother opened The Bloomsbury Bookshop in London’s Great Ormond Street, and I grew up experiencing the idiosyncratic, enjoyably eccentric nature of an independent bookstore. Robin Ince captures the joyful atmosphere of all that quirkiness in his charming Bibliomaniac: An Obsessive’s Tour of the Bookshops of Britain (Atlantic Books). The comedian and podcaster’s account of a whirlwind tour of more than 100 stores is full of wry anecdotes and shines with his love of reading. Ince refers to a Japanese word which perhaps applies to those of us who are addicted to books. “My life is summed up by the word tsundoku,” writes Ince, “allowing your home to become overrun by unread books (and still continuing to buy more).”

Fans of the wonderful songwriting and poetry of the late Canadian singer Leonard Cohen will find much to chew over in A Ballet of Lepers: A Novel and Stories (Canongate), written by the musician when he was in his early twenties. Although the stories are uneven, they explore themes – including yearning, sexual desire and alienation – that were mainstays of his magnificent compositions. Another much-missed great is John Le Carré, and the publication of the spy master’s correspondence in A Private Spy: The Letters of John le Carré 1945-2020 (Viking) provides seven decades of his revelations and observations.

Around 7 per cent of people experience a phobia at some point. In The Book of Phobias and Manias: A History of the World in 99 Obsessions (Wellcome Collection), Kate Summerscale offers an intriguing guide to human fixations, including bakomallophobia (a dread of cotton wool).