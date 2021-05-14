Classical previews: La clemenza di Tito and Kát’a Kabanova

La clemenza di Tito, Royal Opera House, 17 – 23 May

The red-letter day of Monday May 17 is being marked by performances from every company in the musical world, and Covent Garden’s contribution sounds very promising. Mozart’s final opera – an emotional maelstrom which resolves into a hymn to forgiveness – will be directed by Richard Jones and designed by Ultz; the cast will include Nicole Chevalier, Emily D’Angelo, Joshua Bloom and Edgaras Montvidas. The show will be live-streamed on 21 May.

Kát’a Kabanova, Glyndebourne Festival Opera, 20 May onwards