Classical previews: La clemenza di Tito and Kát’a Kabanova

The Royal Opera House offers up Mozart’s final opera, while soprano Katerina Knezikova takes centre stage for Glyndebourne’s production of Kát’a Kabanova

Michael Church
Friday 14 May 2021 14:56
<p>Mark Wigglesworth conducts one of Mozart’s most striking scores</p>

(Tristram Kenton)

La clemenza di Tito, Royal Opera House, 17 – 23 May

The red-letter day of Monday May 17 is being marked by performances from every company in the musical world, and Covent Garden’s contribution sounds very promising. Mozart’s final opera – an emotional maelstrom which resolves into a hymn to forgiveness – will be directed by Richard Jones and designed by Ultz; the cast will include Nicole Chevalier, Emily D’Angelo, Joshua Bloom and Edgaras Montvidas. The show will be live-streamed on 21 May.

Kát’a Kabanova, Glyndebourne Festival Opera, 20 May onwards

