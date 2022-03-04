Take two men. On one side, you have Alexander of Macedonia, the strapping, blond-haired and bisexual warrior king who conquers the world in Oliver Stone’s sword and sandal epic, Alexander (2004). On the other, you have obese, scarred, thoroughly grotesque and hideously ugly Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, the owner of Gotham City’s sleaziest, noisiest, trashiest nightclub in new superhero film, The Batman. Both of these men are played by Colin Farrell.

It’s a measure of the Irish actor’s full-circle career that the one-time matinee idol is now regarded as perfect casting to play not handsome millionaire Bruce Wayne, but his most misshapen adversary. Farrell is excellent in the film. Leering and sinister, he exudes false bonhomie. In a three-hour movie very much shorn of humour, he provides some of its few laughs. Once or twice, he looks like such a little boy lost that he elicits the audience’s pity. At the same time, he brings a sense of physical menace to the role that you don’t find in other screen Penguins, for example when Danny DeVito played the role in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns in 1992.

For once, Farrell has escaped his looks. He is near unrecognisable in the part, although his voice sounds familiar. In an interview this week with Collider, the actor suggested that director Matt Reeves based the character of Oz/The Penguin on John Cazale’s Fredo Corleone in The Godfather (which has just been re-released to mark its 50th anniversary). Like Fredo, the Corleone brother who is continually sidelined and overlooked, Oz in The Batman has (in Farrell’s words) “a certain amount of brokenness”. He is a vulnerable, self-pitying figure, always determined to prove himself – and to parry the sneers in the process.