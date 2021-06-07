Der Rosenkavalier and Eugene Onegin, Garsington Opera review: ‘The next best thing to Glyndebourne’
Garsington Opera has finally reopened with a modern take on Richard Strauss’s ‘Der Rosenkavalier’ and Michael Boyd’s production of Tchaikovsky’s ‘Eugene Onegin’, which has tremendous verve, writes Michael Church
Der Rosenkavalier ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Eugene Onegin ★ ★ ★ ☆☆
Garsington Opera started life in the grounds of a 17th-century Oxfordshire manor house owned by an opera lover, but the company was sent into exile when his descendants decided they wanted to enjoy their home without sharing it with the public; they were also sick of dealing with complaints about noise from non-opera-loving local residents. A long search led the desperate company to make a new home for themselves on the Getty estate at Wormsley, which was already hosting international cricket.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies