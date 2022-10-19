Jump to content

Light of Passage review: Crystal Pite’s new work is haunting and powerful

The Canadian choreographer has turned her award-winning short work ‘Flight Pattern’ into a full-length work for the Royal Ballet

Zoe Anderson
Wednesday 19 October 2022 11:10
<p>Madison Bailey and Calvin Richardson in ‘Light Of Passage'</p>

Madison Bailey and Calvin Richardson in ‘Light Of Passage'

(Tristram Kenton)

Choreographer Crystal Pite can make dancers move like a murmuration of starlings, motion pulsing and rippling through a group of bodies. In Light of Passage, her new work for The Royal Ballet, those big blocks of movement evoke a community or a whole human society, from cradle to grave.

One of the world’s most in-demand choreographers, the Canadian Pite is known both for her sharp works with speech and for her gift with massed movement. In both, she has a political edge, a concern for how people treat each other.

Light of Passage expands Flight Pattern, which Pite created for this company in 2017. A response to the refugee crisis, the earlier work used the first movement of Henryk Górecki’s Symphony of Sorrowful Songs. Now she stages the whole symphony, adding two new works.

