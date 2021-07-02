Tarantino wants to stop making movies – but that’s just self-wrecking vanity

Quentin Tarantino hasn’t yet reached 60 but is already looking to pension himself off. The director who began his career with such ear-razing chutzpah in his debut feature Reservoir Dogs (1992) will make one more movie, his 10th, and then call it a day.

“You’re too young to quit. You’re at the top of your game,” chat show host Bill Maher protested to Tarantino last week, but the director stuck to his guns. “That’s why I want to quit!” he exclaimed. “I know film history and, from here on in, directors do not get better.” He has already been working for 30 years (“that’s a really long career”), he explained, claiming he has “given it everything I have”.

But is there any truth in what Tarantino said? Is it downhill all the way after you hit 60?