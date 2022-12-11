Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Week on Stage: From Hex to Kerry Jackson

A guide to the week’s theatre

Culture Staff
Sunday 11 December 2022 06:30
Comments
<p>From L-R: ‘Mandela’, ‘Kerry Jackson’, ‘Hex’, ‘Orlando’ </p>

From L-R: ‘Mandela’, ‘Kerry Jackson’, ‘Hex’, ‘Orlando’

(Johan Persson/Marc Brenner/Helen Murray)

This week, a major new musical about the life of Nelson Mandela opens at the Young Vic, Emma Corrin returns to the West End, and the National Theatre brings a family Christmas show and a new play about class warfare.

Recommended

Mandela – Young Vic ★★★☆☆

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in