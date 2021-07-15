If you can get your name attached to a pivotal cultural moment – and in however minor a role – you’re pretty much guaranteed a place in the history books. Unless, of course, you’re a woman.

Sophie Taeuber-Arp had a far from minor role in the creation of Dada, the radical anti-art movement that exploded into being during the First World War and went on to influence everything from Pop Art to punk. A painter, credited with creating some of the first truly abstract images, a visionary textile designer, architect and not least dancer, she’s seen in one of the very few photographs of the group’s anarchic Zurich venue, the Cabaret Voltaire: a mysterious masked figure performing a wild “hundred-jointed” (as one viewer put it) improvised dance to the hurtling absurdist rhythms of dada poet Hugo Ball’s abstract sound-poem Gadji Beri Bimba – a work set to music 60 decades later by Talking Heads.

Yet Taeuber-Arp, along with many other women artists from that seminal early modernist period, has found herself relegated in history after history to the role of tea-maker, squaw and worst of all help-meet to a more powerful male talent, in her case painter and sculptor Jean Arp. And Taeuber-Arp seems, in many ways, hardly to have helped herself: appending Arp’s name to her own when they married in 1921 and landing herself with a lumpily unmemorable brand name; smiling cheerfully in group photographs (never a good look for an edgy radical artist), and collaborating widely across a range of art forms, almost as though she wanted to sublimate her creative personality into those around her.