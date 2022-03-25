A huge city is on fire. Foreign invaders are indiscriminately laying waste to its buildings. There is rubble everywhere. Department stores, factories, streets, and even individual apartments have become battlegrounds. Fedor Bondarchuk’s Stalingrad (2013) tells the story of the Russians’ heroic defence of the besieged city of Stalingrad in 1942, in the face of a Nazi army that targets the civilian population.

The film, shown in 3D IMAX and made with government support, was a huge hit in Russia. It tapped into what its director called “sacred territory for Russia”, namely the hallowed memory of the Second World War, the sacrifices made at Stalingrad, where close to two million people are estimated to have died in the battle for the city, and how the invaders were eventually repelled.

The film has a voiceover from a man in contemporary times whose mother survived the “inferno” of the city under enemy siege, refusing to leave her home. “Mama… was tired of being shocked by human grief, human cruelty and even by her own patience.”