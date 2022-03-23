Ukraine war – latest: Kremlin refuses to rule out nuclear weapons as Zelensky says 100,000 trapped in Mariupol
Putin’s army yet to make significant attempt on capital city Kyiv
Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refused to rule out the possibility of Russia resorting to using nuclear weapons.
Mr Peskov said there were circumstances in which Russia could deploy its nuclear arsenal. “If it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be,” he told CNN.
In his regular video address, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said almost 100,000 people remain trapped in the southern port city Mariupol, where they face “inhuman” conditions.
“There are about 100,000 people in the city – in inhuman conditions, in a complete blockade, no food, no water, no medicine, under constant shelling,” he said.
The leader also renewed calls for Russia to allow safe humanitarian corridors after one convoy carrying desperate supplies to Mariupol along an agreed route west of the city was “captured by the occupiers”. Russian forces have also captured some rescue workers and a bus driver.
Meanwhile, new intelligence reports from the Pentagon claim Russia has lost more than 10 per cent of its combat force and Ukraine is “able and willing” to begin counter offensives to take back its conflict-marred territory.
Red Cross boss to raise “pressing” issues on Ukraine with Russia
The head of the International Committee of Red Cross is in Moscow for two-day talks with senior Russian officials including foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and will raise "pressing humanitarian issues" in Ukraine.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Mr Lavrov would meet ICRC president Peter Maurer on Thursday to discuss the conflict.
"Mr Maurer plans to speak about the pressing humanitarian issues to be addressed to alleviate suffering of people affected by the conflict in Ukraine," the ICRC said.
The agency was seeking to increase respect for international humanitarian law and within its mandate as a neutral intermediary to "address humanitarian issues and facilitate dialogue between all sides".
Russia will retaliate if diplomats expelled from Poland
Russia will retaliate if its diplomats are expelled from Poland, the RIA news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying.
Moments earlier, Poland’s special services said they had asked the foreign ministry to expel 45 people working for Russia under the cover of diplomatic work.
4,367 people evacuated after fleeing Mariupol
4,367 people who fled Mariupol were evacuated from nearby Berdyansk to the city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, according to Mariupol city council.
Italian prime minister calls on China to abstain from supporting Russia
Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi has called on China to abstain from supporting Russia and participate actively in peace efforts for Ukraine.
100,000 civilians trapped in besieged city of Mariupol, Zelensky says
Ukraine’s president has said around 100,000 civilians are trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol nearly a month into the Russian invasion.
Volodymyr Zelensky told the nation these residents were living in “inhuman conditions” without food, medicine and water as they faced “constant shelling” from Vladimir Putin’s troops.
Almost 100,000 people remain trapped in Mariupol
Almost 100,000 people remain trapped in the southern port city of Mariupol where they face “inhumane” conditions, Ukraine’s president has said.
Volodymyr Zelensky renewed calls for Russia to allow safe humanitarian corridors after one convoy travelling along an agreed route west of the city was “captured by the occupiers”.
“There are about 100,000 people in the city – in inhumane conditions, in a complete blockade, no food, no water, no medicine, under constant shelling,” he said in his regular video address.
Watch: Cruise missiles launched from warship off coast of Crimea
This video shows a volley of cruise missiles being launched from a warship that was later confirmed to be stationed in Sevastopol, just off the coast of Crimea, writes Francesca Casonato.
People witnessed from the shore as the attack happened.
Putin ally says United States trying to destroy Russia
One of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies has claimed the United States aims to humiliate, divide and ultimately destroy Russia as he vowed the country would never allow that to happen.
Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said such a plan - if ever achieved - could have catastrophic results for the world.
“Russia will never allow such a development,” he said in a message posted on Telegram.
Ukrainian battlefield ‘largely static’ as Russia reorganising, claims UK
The British defence ministry’s latest intelligence update claims that the Russian forces are likely realigning their positions in Ukraine before starting off with another round of large-scale military action, rendering the battleground “largely static”.
“The battlefield across northern Ukraine remains largely static with Russian forces likely conducting a period of reorganisation before resuming large-scale offensive operations,” the UK ministry citing intelligence inputs said.
Russian forces are attempting to envelop Ukrainian forces in the east of the country as they advance from the direction of Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south, it claimed.
“Russian forces are still attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odesa,” the defence ministry said.
Russian casualties breach Soviet invasion in Afghanistan, claims Ukraine
Ukrainian officials have said that the casualties recorded in their country due to the Russian invasion have crossed those recorded in the Soviet occupation in Afghanistan lasting a decade starting in the late 1970s.
As of 22 March, the Russian military has suffered 15,300 casualties, claimed the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces in a daily update.
It added that over the ten years of the USSR’s war in Afghanistan, the reported number was 15,051.
The claims by Ukraine’s general staff have neither been confirmed by the Russian side nor by the western nations monitoring the conflict.
