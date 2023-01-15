Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Week on Stage: From A Streetcar Named Desire to Watch on the Rhine

A guide to the week’s theatre

Culture Staff,Jessie Thompson,Zoe Anderson
Sunday 15 January 2023 08:00
Comments
<p>From L-R: ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’, ‘Watch on the Rhine’, ‘Swan Lake’ </p>

From L-R: ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’, ‘Watch on the Rhine’, ‘Swan Lake’

(Manuel Harlan/Marc Brenner/Laurent Liotardo)

This week, Paul Mescal plays Stanley in the Almeida’s long-awaited Streetcar revival, the Donmar brings back a neglected Lillian Hellman play, and the English National Ballet starts the year with a confident take on a classic.

Watch on the Rhine – Donmar Warehouse★★★★☆

History was about to be made when Lillian Hellman wrote Watch on the Rhine in 1941. The United States hadn’t yet entered the war when she imagined the story of an American woman who has crossed borders with her German family to seek sanctuary at her old family pile. Her husband is “an anti-fascist – and that doesn’t pay very well”, while their children are familiar with being in hiding and think breakfast is a novelty. Ellen McDougall’s revival at the Donmar, which marries classy performances with a great clarity of purpose and focus, is an unexpected pleasure.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in