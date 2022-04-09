George Orwell’s 1984 did what no other novel had done before: it predicted the shape of the political world to come. The embodiment of its predictions may have been a bit late in arriving, but Big Brother accurately adumbrated the surveillance states we now see in China and increasing parts of the West, while Russia now embodies Orwell’s state where the populace can be made to unanimously reverse their political loyalties at the flick of a switch.

The Handmaid’s Tale is now joining 1984 as a disturbingly convincing prophesy. Margaret Atwood’s classic novel was published 37 years ago, but it’s got into the West’s cultural bloodstream thanks to a variety of factors including films, stagings round the globe, a long-running TV adaptation, and the much-revived operatic version by the Danish composer Poul Ruders. Meanwhile, even the victims’ veiled uniform has caught on, with feminist groups now holding "handmaid parties".

English National Opera’s artistic director Annilese Miskimmon, who has now redirected ENO’s original version of Ruders’s work, itemises the stomach-turning ways in which the real world has caught up with Atwood’s baleful fantasy.