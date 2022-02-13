The Week on Stage: From the ‘defiant’ Glad Game to a glittering Anna Karenina

The Glad Game – Hampstead Theatre ★★★★☆

When Phoebe Frances Brown arrives on stage at the Hampstead Theatre, she isn’t hiding anything. Brown was diagnosed in 2018 with incurable brain cancer and as she greets the audience, she admits that she’s probably going to cry – and reassures us it’s OK if we cry too. There are also practical considerations to be discussed. Brown stays seated throughout the performance, a script on her knee and a table of snacks to her side. The tumour sits on the part of her brain that controls speech and memory and she’s tired from the radiotherapy, chemo and steroids.