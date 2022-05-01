curtain call

The Week on Stage, from The Corn is Green to Jerusalem

The highs and lows of the week’s theatre

Sunday 01 May 2022 06:30
<p>Nicola Walker in ‘The Corn is Green’, Jodie Comer in ‘Prima Facie’ and Mackenzie Crook in ‘Jerusalem’ </p>

This week’s theatre round-up features the return of Jez Butterworth’s Jerusalem, The Corn is Green at the National and Jodie Comer’s West End debut.

Check back next week for another cohort of productions, including Oklahoma!, The End of the Night and Middle.

Jerusalem – Apollo Theatre ★★★★☆

