curtain call
The Week on Stage, from Marys Seacole to Punchdrunk’s The Burnt City
The highs and lows of the week’s theatre
This week’s theatre round-up features a refugee children’s story, Marys Seacole at the Donmar and Punchdrunk’s new immersive production.
Check back next week for another selection of stage productions, including Prima Facie, The Corn is Green and the return of Jerusalem.
The Burnt City – One Cartridge Place ★★★★☆
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies