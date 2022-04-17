curtain call
The Week on Stage, from Mike Bartlett’s Scandaltown and The 47th to Wolf Cub
The highs and lows of the week’s theatre
This week’s theatre round-up features a Mike Bartlett double bill, as the playwright opens two new plays on the London stage. There’s also a one-woman show at Hampstead Theatre.
Check back next week for another cohort of productions, including Marys Seacole and Punchdrunk’s new immersive production The Burnt City.
The 47th – Old Vic ★★★★☆
