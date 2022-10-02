The Week on Stage: From Eureka Day to Jews. In Their Own Words

It was a week of serious drama, with classic revivals and contemporary writing wrestling with a range of debates. The National Theatre’s revival of The Crucible was the standout, finding a way to move Arthur Miller’s play beyond its afterlife as a lazy literary reference for modern “cancel culture”.

Join us next week for our verdicts on Broadway hit The Band’s Visit, and Orange is the New Black star Samira Wiley’s (postponed) London stage debut.