The Week on Stage: From Legally Blonde to Girl on an Altar

Major musicals and star-studded comedies have been on the agenda this week.

Lucy Moss’s long-awaited production of Legally Blonde arrived at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, along with Girl on an Altar at the Kiln. Out of town, Steven Moffat’s debut play The Unfriend opened at the Minerva Theatre in Chichester.

Next week’s line-up includes Britannicus at the Lyric, Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Jordan Brookes’s new stand-up show and long-awaited West End debut of Amy Adams in The Glass Menagerie.