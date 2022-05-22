The Week on Stage: From Grease to The Father and the Assassin

Major musical revivals and big political plays have been on the agenda this week.

Grease and My Fair Lady arrived in the West End, while The House of Shades and The Father and the Assassin opened at the Almeida and the National Theatre. Our critics give their verdicts below.

Next week’s line-up includes a revival of Legally Blonde the Musical at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, and The Unfriend, a new play from Steven Moffatt.