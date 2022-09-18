curtain call
The Week on Stage: From The Clinic to Handbagged
A guide to the week’s theatre
It’s serendipitous that a playful tribute to Queen Elizabeth II has found its way back to the stage this week. We reviewed Moira Buffini’s 2013 comedy Handbagged, along with new dramas from Richard Eyre and Dipo Baruwa-Etti.
Join us next week when we’ll be seeing a new set of shows, including The Crucible at the National Theatre.
