curtain call

The Week on Stage: From The Clinic to Handbagged

A guide to the week’s theatre

Sunday 18 September 2022 06:30
<p>‘The Clinic’, ‘Handbagged’, and ‘The Snail House’ </p>

‘The Clinic’, ‘Handbagged’, and ‘The Snail House’

(Marc Brenner/Tristram Kenton/Manuel Harlan)

It’s serendipitous that a playful tribute to Queen Elizabeth II has found its way back to the stage this week. We reviewed Moira Buffini’s 2013 comedy Handbagged, along with new dramas from Richard Eyre and Dipo Baruwa-Etti.

Join us next week when we’ll be seeing a new set of shows, including The Crucible at the National Theatre.

