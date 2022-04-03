curtain call

The week on stage, from To Kill a Mockingbird to Sorry, You’re Not a Winner

The highs and lows of the week’s theatre

Sunday 03 April 2022 06:30
<p>From L-R: ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, Nina Conti, ‘Sorry, You’re Not A Winner'</p>

This week’s theatre includes Aaron Sorkin’s much-delayed To Kill A Mockingbird hitting the West End, a ventriloquist comedian and new writing from Paines Plough.

Check back next week for another cohort of productions, including Jeremy O Harris’s Daddy, Leeds Playhouse’s new adaptation of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Fever Syndrome and National Theatre Scotland’s Orphans.

Sorry, You’re Not A Winner – Bristol Old Vic ★★★★☆

