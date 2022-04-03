curtain call
The week on stage, from To Kill a Mockingbird to Sorry, You’re Not a Winner
The highs and lows of the week’s theatre
This week’s theatre includes Aaron Sorkin’s much-delayed To Kill A Mockingbird hitting the West End, a ventriloquist comedian and new writing from Paines Plough.
Check back next week for another cohort of productions, including Jeremy O Harris’s Daddy, Leeds Playhouse’s new adaptation of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Fever Syndrome and National Theatre Scotland’s Orphans.
Sorry, You’re Not A Winner – Bristol Old Vic ★★★★☆
