curtain call

The week on stage, from The Forest to Broken Wings

The highs and lows of the week’s theatre

Sunday 20 February 2022 06:30
<p>‘The Forest’ and ‘Broken Wings'</p>

(Richard Davenport/Danny Kaan)

It’s not been quite as exemplary a week as usual when it comes to newly opened shows – but even flawed plays leave you feeling something, and this week’s offerings certainly did. Next week, we’ll be reviewing the likes of Henry V, Red Pitch and The Collaboration.

The Forest – Hampstead Theatre ★★★☆☆

It is tempting to call The Forest a puzzle – but to do so would be to imply that the pieces fit together. Florian Zeller’s compelling but befuddling play is full of shifting identities, repeated and mutating scenes and an increasingly deranged amount of flowers. It all adds up to a strange and unsteady whole. A somewhat unsatisfying one, too.

