curtain call

The Week on Stage, from The Seagull to The Dance of Death

A guide to the week’s theatre

Sunday 10 July 2022 06:30
<p>From left: Emilia Clarke and Daniel Monks in ‘The Seagull’; and Emily Bruni and Lindsay Duncan in ‘The Dance of Death’ </p>

From left: Emilia Clarke and Daniel Monks in ‘The Seagull’; and Emily Bruni and Lindsay Duncan in ‘The Dance of Death’

(Marc Brenner/Alex Brenner/The Independent)

Everyone’s talking about Emilia Clarke’s West End debut in The Seagull this week.

Some loved it, some less so – our review falls on the less enthusiastic end of the spectrum. Elsewhere, we checked out The Dance of Death at the Arcola, starring real-life couple Lindsay Duncan and Hilton McRae.

Come back next week for our verdict on Patriots at the Almeida Theatre, the latest play from Chris Bush, and new National Theatre comedy Jack Absolute Flies Again.

