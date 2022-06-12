curtain call

The Week on Stage: From Tony! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] to Dreamers 夢中人

The highs and lows of the week’s theatre

Sunday 12 June 2022 06:30
<p>L-R: ‘Sunshine on Leith’, ‘Tony!’ and ‘Dreamers 夢中人’</p>

(Getty/iStock/Fraser Brand/Mark Douet)

It’s been a big week for musical theatre and serious dramas over in theatre land.

In London, Harry Hill debuted his first musical since his short-lived X Factor parody I Can’t Sing!, while Papergang Theatre’s anonymous drama about the 2019 Hong Kong protests also began. In Edinburgh, Fergus Morgan reviewed Proclaimers jukebox musical Sunshine on Leith.

Come back next week for a new bunch of reviews, including Jitney (check out our interview with director Tinuke Craig here) and That Is Not Who I Am at the Royal Court, written by uber-mysterious new playwright Dave Davidson, whoever they may be...

