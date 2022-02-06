The week on stage: From the ‘boisterous’ Wuthering Heights to the ‘eerie’ A Number

There has been dystopian cloning, windy moors and, er, titty wanks on the London stage this week. Here is our round-up of the biggest theatre from the past seven days. Next week we’ll be reviewing the likes of Broken Wings and The Glad Game.

Purple Snowflakes and Titty Wanks – Royal Court Theatre ★★★★☆

As its title may suggest, Purple Snowflakes and Titty Wanks is not a show for the faint-hearted. Written and performed by Sarah Hanly, it’s the story of Saoirse Murphy, a young girl desperate to escape from the confines of her Catholic girls’ school in County Wicklow. Here, she’s told that being perved at by letchy male teachers is part of life and that she can’t be a lesbian because she’s got blonde hair. Instead, Saoirse dreams of running away to musical theatre school in England and getting to play “the brokenest, most distraught women” on stage.