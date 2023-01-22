Jump to content

The Week on Stage: From Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? to How did we get here?

A guide to the week’s theatre, dance and opera

Culture Staff,Isobel Lewis,Zoe Anderson,Michael Church
Sunday 22 January 2023 06:30
'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?', 'How did we get here?', 'Least Like the Other' and 'The Sleeping Beauty'

‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’, ‘How did we get here?’, ‘Least Like the Other’ and ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

(Johan Persson/Dolly Brown/Kip Carroll/©2023 ROH/photographed by Andrej Uspenski)

This week, Melanie C makes her contemporary dance debut at Sadler’s Wells, a magnificent revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? opens in Bath, and the Irish National Opera tells the tragic story of JFK’s sister.

Recommended

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? – Theatre Royal Bath ★★★★☆

