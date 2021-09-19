For Benjamin Roll, the chairman of the Million Moments for Democracy organisation campaigning to dethrone current Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš, elections on 8-9 October are a once-in-a-lifetime chance to change the Czech political landscape.

In 2019, the organisation led the biggest protests seen in the Czech Republic since the fall of Communism against Babiš’s leadership.

The current prime minister, who is also one of the richest men in the Czech Republic, is under investigation by police over alleged conflicts of interest in the distribution of EU subsidies to Agrofert, a holding company which he placed into trust funds before he took power in 2017.