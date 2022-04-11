Sir David Amess murderer Ali Harbi Ali was reported to counter-extremism scheme 7 years before attack

Future killer was flagged to Prevent while an A-level student but tailored his answers ‘so they would go away,’ reports Lizzie Dearden

Monday 11 April 2022 16:31
<p>Ali Harbi Ali, 26, who has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering Conservative MP Sir David Amess and preparing acts of terrorism</p>

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, who has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering Conservative MP Sir David Amess and preparing acts of terrorism

(Metropolitan Police)

The terrorist who murdered Sir David Amess was reported to the government’s counter-extremism programme seven years before the attack.

Concerns about Ali Harbi Ali, now 26, were flagged to Prevent by his secondary school while he was taking his A-levels.

He was referred to an ideological mentor under the Channel deradicalisation scheme but told the Old Bailey he only attended one session before being signed off.

