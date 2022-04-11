Sir David Amess murderer Ali Harbi Ali was reported to counter-extremism scheme 7 years before attack
Future killer was flagged to Prevent while an A-level student but tailored his answers ‘so they would go away,’ reports Lizzie Dearden
The terrorist who murdered Sir David Amess was reported to the government’s counter-extremism programme seven years before the attack.
Concerns about Ali Harbi Ali, now 26, were flagged to Prevent by his secondary school while he was taking his A-levels.
He was referred to an ideological mentor under the Channel deradicalisation scheme but told the Old Bailey he only attended one session before being signed off.