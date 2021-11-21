Unhealthy food and drink such as cake, sweets and alcohol account for nearly a quarter of diet-related greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new study.

The research, which analysed at more than 40,000 branded items and 3,000 generic foodstuffs, suggests that changing our eating habits could help fight the climate crisis as well as improve our personal health.

By providing a far more detailed picture on the impact of a person's diet than previous studies, the study suggests ways that people can take individual action to limit their impact on the environment, according to the team at the University of Leeds.