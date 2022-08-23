People who look alike may have similar DNA, study finds

People who look alike may have more in common than merely their comparable physical features – they might also share similar DNA, according to a new study.

Furthermore, lookalikes could even display similar common habits and behaviours, researchers have found.

Wading into the discussion over “nature vs nurture”, the study published on Tuesday in the journal Cell Reports saw scientists recruit “human doubles” photographed in the work of Canadian artist Francois Brunelle, who has been collecting pictures of globally-dispersed lookalikes since 1999.