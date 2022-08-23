Jump to content
People who look alike may have similar DNA, study finds

New research suggests that doppelgangers could also display similar behaviours, reports Andy Gregory

Tuesday 23 August 2022 21:58
<p>A new study compares the DNA of people identified in the photographic work of artist Francois Brunelle</p>

A new study compares the DNA of people identified in the photographic work of artist Francois Brunelle

(Francois Brunelle)

People who look alike may have more in common than merely their comparable physical features – they might also share similar DNA, according to a new study.

Furthermore, lookalikes could even display similar common habits and behaviours, researchers have found.

Wading into the discussion over “nature vs nurture”, the study published on Tuesday in the journal Cell Reports saw scientists recruit “human doubles” photographed in the work of Canadian artist Francois Brunelle, who has been collecting pictures of globally-dispersed lookalikes since 1999.

