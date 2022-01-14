Inside Politics: New partygate report and spy claims

The hangover from hell continues. Boris Johnson was accused of hiding yesterday but there is no escape from partygate. Fresh reports today (not denied by No 10, but all work-related, of course) say Downing Street staff attended two separate parties on the evening before Prince Philip’s funeral amid strict Covid rules that saw the Queen sit alone as she bade farewell to her husband of 73 years. One of the gatherings was a leaving do for James Slack, the PM’s then director of communications, who has this morning apologised but would not comment on the details, deferring to, you guessed it, Sue Gray’s party probe. Elsewhere, parliament has been rocked by espionage claims and Prince Andrew has been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages ahead of his civil sexual abuse case.

Inside the bubble

Friday’s Commons action gets underway from 9.30am with a series of private members’ bills. Tory MP Mark Jenkinson kicks things off with a bill aimed at extending entitlement to careers advice in schools.