Drinking too much could damage your DNA, research finds
Damaged DNA sequences are linked to shorter lifespans and serious diseases such as cancer and heart disease, reports Lamiat Sabin
Reducing drinking could mitigate the DNA damage that alcohol causes that can trigger the onset of life-threatening diseases, scientists have said.
Telomeres are repetitive DNA sequences that act like caps at the end of chromosomes – like the plastic at the end of shoelaces – to prevent them from fusing together or becoming frayed.
The length of telomeres shortens as a person gets older, which can lead to biological ageing, cell death, and DNA mutations that are linked to shorter lifespans and serious diseases such as cancer and heart disease.
