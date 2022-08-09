Drinking too much could damage your DNA, research finds

Reducing drinking could mitigate the DNA damage that alcohol causes that can trigger the onset of life-threatening diseases, scientists have said.

Telomeres are repetitive DNA sequences that act like caps at the end of chromosomes – like the plastic at the end of shoelaces – to prevent them from fusing together or becoming frayed.

The length of telomeres shortens as a person gets older, which can lead to biological ageing, cell death, and DNA mutations that are linked to shorter lifespans and serious diseases such as cancer and heart disease.