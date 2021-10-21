My carbon footprint
Go green, save a fortune. We’ll need every penny
I don’t care what they say – our bank balance is in the green, writes Kate Hughes
Yes, but it’s really expensive isn’t it?” the TV producer is saying in my ear while a brave cameraman sidesteps the stinking packet next door’s cat has deposited in our garden and gives me the thumbs up. We’re rolling.
Thirty minutes ago I was quietly pondering the mortgage market for the day job. Now I’m staring down the barrel of a national news programme trying to make myself heard over the roar of rush hour traffic.
It’s the third time she’s asked the same question too – keen to get me to admit that yes, all our preconceptions are true. That “being green” is only really for those with the time and money to do it.
