Victoria Beckham has slammed Chris Evans for forcing her to weigh herself live on TV in 1999, after giving birth to Brooklyn. “Can you imagine doing that nowadays?” she told Vogue Australia.

It’s shocking. It happened on Evans’s Channel 4 show TFI Friday, when Beckham was still a Spice Girl. In the clip, Evans says “Is your weight back to normal?” – before asking her to step onto some scales to check. “Eight stone’s not bad at all, is it?” he says jovially.

Beckham also talks about the media obsession with her body in the forthcoming interview: “I’ve had ‘Porky Posh’, I’ve had ‘Skeletal Posh’. After I had Brooklyn, there was a picture pointing to every single part of my body where I had to focus on losing the weight from.”