One of the most dispiriting parts of political life is seeing parties and governments home in on a particular powerless and marginalised group in society and attempting to make them the focus of voter anger.

We are seeing it at the moment with asylum seekers, with home secretary Suella Braverman being unusually blatant in her use of the language of “invasion” to paint the occupants of rubber dinghies crossing the English Channel as a threat to the nation’s vital interests.

Right-wing strategists see such issues as gifts, allowing them to “drive a wedge” between themselves and their opponents.